RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.39. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

