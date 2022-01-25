Robert W. Baird Downgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.28. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $109.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

