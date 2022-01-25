Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) was down 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.66 and last traded at $64.92. Approximately 225,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,108,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Get Roblox alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,617 shares of company stock valued at $63,056,420 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,538,000 after purchasing an additional 212,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.