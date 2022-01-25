Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RCKTF opened at 3.95 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of 2.65 and a 12-month high of 7.53.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

