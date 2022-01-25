Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of RCKTF opened at 3.95 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of 2.65 and a 12-month high of 7.53.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.