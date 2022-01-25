Rollins (ROL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ROL opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

