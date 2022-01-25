boohoo group (LON:BOO) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 330 ($4.45). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.41) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.41) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.21) to GBX 350 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.92 ($4.83).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 102.97 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.79 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.69.

In related news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($39,260.66).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

