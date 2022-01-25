Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,054 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

