Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

RUS opened at C$30.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.72. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$22.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total value of C$871,762.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,841,120. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

