Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 243,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 35.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 62,992.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Accuray news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $28,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $28,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARAY opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.50 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

