Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

