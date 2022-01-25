Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 203,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 185,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 60,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

VRA stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $276.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

