Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 87.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 41.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average of $169.46. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

