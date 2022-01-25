Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of York Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of York Water by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.42%.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.