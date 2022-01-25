Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,854 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

