Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 897 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

NYSE TFII opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

