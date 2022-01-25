Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce $382.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,165,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAN opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.51.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

