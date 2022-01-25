Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Raised to €21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €21.00 ($23.86) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $111.93 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

