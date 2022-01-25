Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 27.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.