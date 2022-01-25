Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.