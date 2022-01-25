Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $356,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.73. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.877 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $10.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.71%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

