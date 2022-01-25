Saltoro Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,000 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,523,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $157,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.