Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $567,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $4,829,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,664,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.