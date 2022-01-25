Saltoro Capital LP Takes $852,000 Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.67% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,143.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 225,705 shares of company stock worth $817,632. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

