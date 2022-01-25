Saltoro Capital LP Trims Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Saltoro Capital LP lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Olin comprises about 0.6% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,054,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Olin by 4.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 155,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.