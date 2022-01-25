Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

