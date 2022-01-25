Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $18.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

SGMO stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $863.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

