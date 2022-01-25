SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.37. 23,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.