Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $157.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,000 shares of company stock worth $100,291,780. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

