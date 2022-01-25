Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.