Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.