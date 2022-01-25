SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBFG stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

