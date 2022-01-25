SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Up to $326.54

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $326.54, but opened at $336.41. SBA Communications shares last traded at $323.20, with a volume of 1,381 shares.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,519 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

