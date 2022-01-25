SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Stock Price Up 6%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) shares traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67.

About SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

