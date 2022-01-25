Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of SLB opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

