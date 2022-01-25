Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 1315241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.
In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.29.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.
About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)
Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.
Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.