Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 1315241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

