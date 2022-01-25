Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 39,133 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 148.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

