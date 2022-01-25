Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,809 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

