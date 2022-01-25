Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at $202,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after buying an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $49,287,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 164,571 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE opened at $254.84 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.39 and a 200 day moving average of $282.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.08.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

