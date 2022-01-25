Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.08.

Shares of NICE opened at $254.84 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.39 and a 200-day moving average of $282.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

