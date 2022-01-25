Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total transaction of $3,937,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $621.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.