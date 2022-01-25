Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 39,133 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 148.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 237.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 250.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 157,049 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 290.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,766,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

