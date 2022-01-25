Seagate Technology (STX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of STX opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.23.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

