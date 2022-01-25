SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

