Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report $189.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.90 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $75.14. 409,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,441 shares of company stock worth $2,801,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

