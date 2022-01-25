ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

