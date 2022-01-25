SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $286.12 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

