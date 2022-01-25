SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTMD stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.15. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 29.22%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

