SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $109,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.30. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.