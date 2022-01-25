SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 95.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.38 million, a P/E ratio of 152.00, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

