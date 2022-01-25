SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $195,000 in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 100,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 568,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BW. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NYSE BW opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

